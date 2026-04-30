Free scam prevention talk for older adults
Free scam prevention talk for older adults
People reported losing $15.9 billion to fraud in 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission. To help protect seniors in Washoe County, the Better Business Bureau is speaking on scam prevention this Older Americans Month.
Scam education can be a person’s best defense. BBB encourages older adults to come learn about current fraud trends, the riskiest scams by age group, and take away 10 tips that can help you avoid most scams.
Northwest Reno Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Better Business Bureau
775-322-0657
info@mw.bbb.org
Northwest Reno Library
2325 Robb DriveReno, Nevada 89503
775-787-4100
nwstaff@washoecounty.gov