Jazz at the Castle

From smooth ballads to upbeat swing and Latin rhythms, the West Shore Jazz Quintet delivers a rich and diverse repertoire that appeals to jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Our musicians share a deep camaraderie and a dedication to connecting with audiences through the power of live music. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, we invite you to experience the electric energy, joy, and spontaneity of live jazz with the West Shore Jazz Quintet. This is truly an amazing and lively experience!

This is a fundraising event, so your ticket supports education programs and restoration projects in the Tahoe California State Parks!

Tickets are $130 ($120 for SSPF Park Donors) and include parking, a twilight reception with live music, and heavy apps. A reservation is required, so book now!

