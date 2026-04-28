Wine Uncomplicated With UNR Extended Studies
Wine Uncomplicated With UNR Extended Studies
Step into the world of wine where every bottle tells a story during Wine Uncomplicated, a three-hour class June 11 offered by UNR Extended Studies. Discover the art of vineyard management and harvest, and the transformation from grape to glass. Learn how to decode wine labels, and explore the regions and styles that define celebrated wines.
University of Nevada, Reno Redfield Campus
$200
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Nevada, Reno Extended Studies
775-784-4046
extendedstudies@unr.edu
University of Nevada, Reno Redfield Campus
18600 Wedge Parkway, Building AReno, Nevada 89511
775-784-4046
extendedstudies@unr.edu