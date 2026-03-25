OpenAI's Sora app may be going away, but its legacy will be the spread of AI video slop

With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward. We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported. 🌱 Plus, your donation will go twice as far thanks to a generous $60,000 matching grant from the Greg Nelson Trust and other KUNR supporters. 🩷
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.