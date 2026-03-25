© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR Spring Fund Drive: 100% Independent, 100% Community Funded 🌷
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward. We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported. 🌱
Plus, your donation will go twice as far thanks to a generous $60,000 matching grant from the Greg Nelson Trust and other KUNR supporters. 🩷
Start a $20 monthly donation today ➡️

OpenAI's Sora app may be going away, but its legacy will be the spread of AI video slop

NPR | By Geoff Brumfiel
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT

Barely six months after its launch, OpenAI is ending an app that could generate AI video at the click of a button.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel