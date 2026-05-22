© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Congressional Republicans fume over Trump's settlement fund

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2026 at 8:55 AM PDT

Republicans in Congress scuttled a vote on Thursday following frustration over President Trump’s settlement fund to pay people who claim the government persecuted them, including possible Jan. 6 rioters.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd speak with journalists Sabrina Siddiqui, national politics reporter for The Wall Street Journal, and Scott Wong, senior congressional reporter at NBC, about the discord between Congressional Republicans and the president.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom