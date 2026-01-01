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Our Nevada Stories show logo
Our Nevada Stories
Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on KUNR FM starting May 31
Hosted by Brad McMullen

For the past eight months, Nevada State Folklorist Brad McMullen has traveled across the state collecting stories from Nevadans about their communities, history and lived experiences. Our Nevada Stories captures the personal, entertaining and inspiring moments happening today that will one day become part of our shared history.

This six-part series, airing weekly on KUNR FM, will explore different sides of Nevada, from becoming a Nevadan and life on the land to gaming, cities, changing communities and the stories that could only happen here.

Listen to Our Nevada Stories

This series was created for Nevada’s America250 celebration. KUNR is a proud program partner.