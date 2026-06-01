Bleak Week film festival celebrates the comfort found in darker movie themes
When times are dark, many people find comfort from watching happy movies or listening to upbeat music. But some relish in darker stuff: horror, war, illness or suffering. That’s what makes them feel good.
June 1 is the start of a global movie festival celebrating those kinds of films. It’s called Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair and it kicks off on Monday.
Reporter Todd Melby has the story.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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