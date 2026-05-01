© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

3rd Tuesday Networking powered by Missing Link Network

3rd Tuesday Networking powered by Missing Link Network

Join us as we head to the brand-new FiftyFifty Brewing Co. located inside the Reno Public Market. Come enjoy award-winning craft beers, wood-fired bites, and the best professional networking in Reno. Whether you’re looking to spark new collaborations or catch up with local leaders, this is the place to be.

FiftyFifty Brewing Comapany
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Missing Link Network
7758700812
nate@missinglinknetwork.com
https://www.missinglinknetwork.com/
FiftyFifty Brewing Comapany
299 E Plumb Ln Suite 145
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 260-9260
nic.trim@fiftyfiftybrewing.com
https://www.fiftyfiftybrewing.com/pages/reno-pub