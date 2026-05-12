A Wonderful night of Great Talent..Anthony Crawford with Savana Lee ..They both were recipients of 2025 Nashville Josie Music Award for 'Best Duo of the Year" ...Anthony has played and wrote songs for many mainstream Artists. Played with Neil Young for multiple Tours, Toured and wrote music for Steve Winwood, Dwight Yoacham, Vince Gill...and also toured with All of these Wonderful Talents...Their Live show is an Incredible Journey into Musicianship Great Songs, Anthony mixes in Stories from the Road and times Recording Hit songs around the World. Savana also Married to Anthony, in Her own right is a Great Singer , Musician. Former owner of a Recording studio on Music Row, when She met Anthony, Now live near the Gulf Coast In Alabama...Anthony operates Admiral Bean Studio and both are raising 3 teenagers..