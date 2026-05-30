Around the Table Cui-Zine Making Workshop on Zoom

Join Nevada Humanities and workshop leaders Mei-Mei Mijares and Niko Mendoza for zine-making workshop on Zoom. During this workshop, participants will have the chance to create zines that celebrate family recipes, stories, and communities in Nevada.

This zine-making workshop is free and open to the public. Instruction will be provided, and no prior experience is needed. Please see below for the materials that you will need for this online workshop.

Registration is required. Please register below.

What You’ll Need

Please note: the online zine demonstration will be made using 8.5” × 11” standard copy paper. Zines can be made using other types and sizes of paper, and a wide range of writing and art materials. Materials like markers may need heavier, more bleed-proof paper.

Here’s what you’ll need for the online workshop:

Paper

Pen, Pencil, Eraser

Scissors

Markers, Colored Pencils, Crayons, etc. (optional)

Stickers, Pictures or Photographs, collage materials, magazine cut outs, etc. (optional)

Tape or glue if using pictures or collage materials. (optional)

For ideas on how to create your own zine, check out our zine-making resources page and download a copy of Around the Table Cui-Zines: A How-To Guide.

Around the Table programming is produced by Nevada Humanities as part of the national initiative By the People: Conversations Beyond 250, which is a series of community-driven programs created by humanities councils in collaboration with local partners, and was developed by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

