Classical Tahoe Music Festival returns for its 15th season July 11–Aug. 9, bringing four weeks of orchestral, jazz and chamber music performances to North Lake Tahoe. Featuring more than 70 musicians from across the country, the 2026 season includes orchestral masterpieces like Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, the return of Music in Motion with the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, the Brubeck Jazz Summit celebrating jazz legend Dave Brubeck, family-friendly programming and a new chamber concert at Sugar Bowl Resort. Performances take place at the Ricardi Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe and additional venues throughout Incline Village. The season also honors America 250 with concerts featuring American composers and themes. Tickets and full festival information are available at classicaltahoe.org.