Deal Me In: A charity poker tournament benefiting the Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Deal Me In: A charity poker tournament benefiting the Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Join us for the Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament benefitting the Nevada Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
100% of funds raised stay in Nevada to support local families living with a bleeding disorder.
This is a fun evening you won't want to miss; raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the event. There will be a cash prize for the top 3 in poker, and gift cards and other surprises for our bingo players.
This event is for those 21 years old and older.
Revision Brewing Company
30 - 100
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
646-527-0442
nevada@bleeding.org
Revision Brewing Company
380 South Rock BoulevardSparks, Nevada 89431