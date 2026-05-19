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Deal Me In: A charity poker tournament benefiting the Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Deal Me In: A charity poker tournament benefiting the Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Join us for the Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament benefitting the Nevada Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

100% of funds raised stay in Nevada to support local families living with a bleeding disorder.
This is a fun evening you won't want to miss; raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the event. There will be a cash prize for the top 3 in poker, and gift cards and other surprises for our bingo players.

This event is for those 21 years old and older.

Revision Brewing Company
30 - 100
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Chapter, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
646-527-0442
nevada@bleeding.org
nv.bleeding.org
Revision Brewing Company
380 South Rock Boulevard
Sparks, Nevada 89431