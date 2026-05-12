Eastern Sierra Pride Festival 2026
Eastern Sierra Pride Festival 2026
Eastern Sierra Pride will host its 5th annual Pride Festival this year at Canyon Lodge on Mammoth Mountain Ski Area from June 6-7th. This two-day event will include an all-star drag show, music and entertainment, dance parties and more. We also collaborate with local businesses to showcase a vendor market, where the community has a chance to support local businesses that are either queer-owned or fully supporting.
The goal of this event is to provide a celebratory space for the 2SLGBTQIAP+ community and allies to come together, be themselves and support one another.
Mammoth Mountain
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
info@erikavanderveer.com
Mammoth Mountain
1000 Canyon BlvdMammoth Lakes, California 93546
info@easternsierrapride.org