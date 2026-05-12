Eastern Sierra Pride Festival 2026

Eastern Sierra Pride will host its 5th annual Pride Festival this year at Canyon Lodge on Mammoth Mountain Ski Area from June 6-7th. This two-day event will include an all-star drag show, music and entertainment, dance parties and more. We also collaborate with local businesses to showcase a vendor market, where the community has a chance to support local businesses that are either queer-owned or fully supporting.

The goal of this event is to provide a celebratory space for the 2SLGBTQIAP+ community and allies to come together, be themselves and support one another.