First Thursday with Musical Guest Feral Heart
First Thursday with Musical Guest Feral Heart
Meet up with friends for this long-standing monthly tradition of live music, beer, and plenty of fun. Live music hosted by Spike McGuire and presented in partnership with Loud as Folk, a regional singer-songwriter showcase.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/first-thursday-79/
Nevada Museum of Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org