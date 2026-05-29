Honey Yoga at Reno Public Market
Honey Yoga at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
June 13, 2026, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
$20 | Per Ticket
Join Lizzy Calingaert for a Mother's Day Weekend event at RPM: Morning Yoga!
No experience needed - come as you are, move your body, and take a little time for yourself. This one-hour class will happen upstairs on the mezzanine and includes one cocktail by our sponsor, Ketal One Vodka.
See you there!
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events
TICKET LINK - https://gotab.io/loc/renopublicmarket-honeybar/menu/honey-yoga?from=gPWkIJ0JVQFPK1Um
Reno Public Market
20
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com