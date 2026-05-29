Honey Yoga at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

June 13, 2026, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

$20 | Per Ticket

Join Lizzy Calingaert for a Mother's Day Weekend event at RPM: Morning Yoga!

No experience needed - come as you are, move your body, and take a little time for yourself. This one-hour class will happen upstairs on the mezzanine and includes one cocktail by our sponsor, Ketal One Vodka.

See you there!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events

TICKET LINK - https://gotab.io/loc/renopublicmarket-honeybar/menu/honey-yoga?from=gPWkIJ0JVQFPK1Um

