HR & Leadership Event in Reno | Nevada Employers Conference 2026

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Ticket sales end June 1st, 2026

If you are serious about staying ahead in today’s rapidly changing workplace, the 2026 Nevada Employers Conference is one event you will not want to miss.

This full-day conference brings together HR professionals, supervisors, managers, and business leaders from across the state for a powerful day of practical insights, timely compliance guidance, and meaningful networking. With three consecutive years of sold-out attendance, early registration is strongly encouraged.

Join Nevada Association of Employers for a high-impact day of learning, connection, and leadership development designed to help employers lead with greater confidence in 2026 and beyond.

Stay Compliant. Strengthen Leadership. Build Better Workplaces

Nevada employers face constant challenges, from changing employment laws and compliance requirements to employee relations, leadership development, and workplace culture. The 2026 Nevada Employers Conference is designed to help you navigate those challenges with confidence.

Expect engaging sessions focused on current employment law issues, HR trends, compliance strategies, leadership development, and workplace culture. Attendees will leave with practical guidance and actionable takeaways they can apply immediately within their organizations.

Featured Keynote Speakers

David Atkins

Leadership, Resilience, and Peak Performance

David Atkins is a retired New York State Police Captain, award-winning entrepreneur, and nationally recognized keynote speaker whose message inspires leaders to push past fear, adversity, and excuses to achieve at the highest level. As the creator of the One Decision Away philosophy, David delivers an actionable blueprint for breakthrough performance and personal accountability.

During his 22-year law enforcement career, David commanded major operations in Westchester County, leading more than 100 officers in high-stakes, life-or-death environments. His leadership was tested firsthand at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks, where he served as a first responder in recovery efforts. He has been recognized as New York State Trooper of the Year and Investigator of the Year.

Beyond public service, David built a million-dollar international business, led teams of more than 1,400 people, authored multiple books, and hosts a leadership podcast focused on perseverance and resilience. His high-energy, authentic presentation style leaves audiences motivated, focused, and equipped with practical tools they can apply immediately in their leadership roles.

Chris Dyer

Company Culture, Performance, and the Future of Work

Chris Dyer is a catalyst for lasting change. A serial entrepreneur, CEO, and consultant, Chris has helped build organizations recognized as Best Places to Work 15 times and featured on Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing companies list five times.

Named the number one leadership speaker on culture by Inc. Magazine, Chris helps organizations build high-performing cultures that drive stronger communication, better sales, higher productivity, and improved profitability. His proven seven-pillar strategy is used by organizations worldwide to align behavior, strengthen accountability, and elevate performance.

At this year’s conference, Chris will address how artificial intelligence is transforming HR and the future of work. His practical, forward-thinking approach cuts through the hype and gives leaders clarity on what is coming and how to prepare their organizations for success.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

Attendees can look forward to a full day of valuable programming and engagement, including:

Timely sessions on current employment law challenges

Insight into emerging HR trends and compliance strategies

Practical guidance on leadership and workplace culture

HRCI and SHRM recertification credits

Networking opportunities with peers, legal experts, and HR leaders

Games, giveaways, and raffle prizes throughout the day

Lunch provided

This conference is built to deliver real value for employers who want to stay informed, strengthen leadership, and make smarter workplace decisions.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The Nevada Employers Conference is ideal for:

HR professionals

Business owners

Supervisors and managers

Team leaders

Anyone responsible for managing people, policy, or compliance

Whether you oversee a small team or support a large workforce, this conference offers relevant education and practical strategies for today’s workplace.

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, Nevada

Lunch: Included

Standard Price: $399

Seats are limited, and this conference sells out every year. Secure your registration early to reserve your place.

Returning Attendee Discount

Did you attend the Nevada Employers Conference last year? If so, you may qualify for an additional loyalty discount. Before registering, email training@nevadaemployers.org for details on how to receive your discounted registration.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Do not miss this opportunity to gain practical HR insight, connect with employers from across Nevada, and hear from dynamic speakers who will challenge and inspire your leadership.Secure your seat today and join us for a full day of learning, strategy, and professional growth at the 2026 Nevada Employers Conference.