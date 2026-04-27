Lake Mansion Guided Tours (Free, Registration Required)

Join us for a guided tour of the Lake Mansion, built in 1877. Learn about the history and architecture of the Lake Mansion, as well as its significance in the history of the City of Reno. Your guide, courtesy of the Historic Reno Preservation Society, will take you on a trip to the past and enhance your knowledge of local history. This is a great tour for locals and out-of-town visitors alike.

More tour dates available on our website: July 1, 8, 15, 17, 22, 24, 27, and 31.

Guided tour is free, but registration is required. One participant per registration.

All ages welcome!

*This is an Artown Event*