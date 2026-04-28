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Noaa Rienecker in concert at Black Rabbit Mead!

Noaa Rienecker in concert at Black Rabbit Mead!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Noaa Rienecker makes a rare Reno appearance with a free performance at Black Rabbit Mead Company. Rienecker will be filming a music video as part of a larger art project to be displayed at this year's Burning Man art festival. Also appearing, local singer-songwriter Dan Abbott, of the band Bobby Joe Ebola.

Black Rabbit Mead Company
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Noaa Rienecker
booking.noaa@gmail.com
https://noaarienecker.com/
Black Rabbit Mead Company
401 East 4th St.
Reno, Nevada 89512
(775) 410-6198
events@blackrabbitmeads.com
https://www.blackrabbitmeads.com/