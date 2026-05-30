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Piconland: Conversation and Documentary Film Screening in Reno

Piconland: Conversation and Documentary Film Screening in Reno

Learn more about the history and cultural significance of Nevada’s official state drink, the Picon Punch.

Join Nevada Humanities for a free screening of the documentary film Piconland on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Ferino Distillery in Reno. The 27-minute film will be followed by a conversation with Mark Maynard (writer and director, Piconland) and local panelists about Basque heritage and traditions in Nevada.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required. Register for free below.

This program is produced by Nevada Humanities as part of Around the Table—a series of free, public humanities-based programming in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Throughout 2026, Nevada Humanities invites Nevadans to share and celebrate their diverse food traditions through a series of public events and creative reflections that explore Nevada foodways, food traditions, and expressive cultures across the Silver State.

Around the Table is part of the national initiative By the People: Conversations Beyond 250, which is a series of community-driven programs created by humanities councils in collaboration with local partners, and was developed by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Nevada Humanities’ Around the Table programming is supported in part by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and Nevada Humanities’ generous donors.

Visit www.piconland.com to learn more about the film.

Ferino Distillery
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Humanities
(702) 800-4670
bahowell@nevadahumanities.org
http://nevadahumanities.org
Ferino Distillery
541 East 4th Street
Reno, Nevada 89512
hello@ferinodistillery.com
https://ferinodistillery.com/