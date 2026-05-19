Reno Art Book Fair 2026 at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jun 06, 2026, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Inaugural Reno Art Book Fair Launches At RPM | Sat, Jun 6, 10AM - 6PM

Set against the high desert backdrop of Reno, Nevada’s evolving arts scene, the inaugural Reno Art Book Fair intends to be an annual celebration of independent publishing, book arts, and creative culture brings together a vibrant constellation of local and regional voices: from risograph zines, photo and artist books, vintage artist books, experimental printmakers, letterpress studios, and radical bookstores. Whether you're a collector, a maker, or just curious about book arts and creative publishing, this is your invitation to experience the power of print in all its forms! Expect all-day live DJ sets + a very special musical guests!

Vendor applications for Call For Reno Art Book Fair 2026 are officially OPEN at renoartbookfair.com The event (#RABF2026) will include an incredible day celebrating independent publishing, art and sound. The deadline to apply is 8 pm, Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/reno-art-book-fair-2026

