Overview

Will you find your match?

Time & Location

Pre-register at 6:30pm

Event starts at 7pm

Sun May 31

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Ditch the dating apps. No swiping. No filters. Just real people meeting in real time, right here in Reno.

RPM Date Night is back for round two after a wildly successful launch! A free monthly 21+ event designed to bring singles together in a relaxed, party-style atmosphere. This isn’t speed dating. It’s vibing. It’s getting to know someone naturally before the first date even happens.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drink specials, and complimentary drinks for participating daters while mixing and mingling throughout the market. The evening is guided by your official wingman, Chris Hubbell of One Night Only Productions, whose mission is simple: help you connect with someone new.

See someone who catches your eye? Let the host know. They’ll make the introduction, and with a little help from the crowd, ask the important (and sometimes hilarious) questions to see if there’s a match.

If sparks fly, matched couples will receive free dates from our incredible local sponsors, including:

- Axe

- Magic Carpet Golf

- Press Start

- Reno Guns & Range

- North Peak Climbing & Fitness

- Coffee & Comics, Nevada Museum of Art

- National Automobile Museum

- Roller Kingdom

- Recycled Records

- JMAXX Concert Productions

- The Alpine Reno

- Noble Pie

- Indian Kabab

- SüP

and more to come.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/rpm-date-night-1

