Tahoe Talks on the Water: Exploring Science in Action: Citizen Science Tahoe, Pollinator and Whitebark Pine Research

Enjoy a relaxing evening of free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, a riveting talk by a specialist in their field, and the great company of like-minded outdoor lovers while aboard the iconic paddleboat, the Tahoe Gal.

Tickets are $60 per person and include the cruise, wine, and a guided program. Dinner is available, with menu items ranging from $12 to $25 (e.g., sandwiches, salads, and small plates). A cash bar will be available. Seats are limited, so a reservation is required. Proceeds benefit the many great works of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

We highly recommend guests arrive at 5:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 6 pm! We predict the boat will return to the docks at 8:30 pm.

This Month’s Talk:

Join the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center for an engaging evening highlighting how science, community participation, and conservation come together to better understand and protect the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Education & Outreach Director Heather Segale, Communications Manager Cara Hollis, and Education Programs Manager Alison Toy, will introduce the Citizen Science Tahoe web app and how community members can contribute meaningful data, explore ongoing pollinator research and highlight an exciting new pollinator exhibit for the Tahoe Science Center, and provide updates on TERC forestry research focused on the restoration and protection of high-elevation whitebark pine.

Whether you’re a longtime volunteer, a science enthusiast, or simply curious about local research, this presentation offers an accessible look at the science happening right here in Tahoe and how you can be part of it.

