The Truth about Staying Put: Preparing your Home for the Long Haul

Most people want to stay in their own home as they get older, but good intentions alone are not enough.

The truth is that staying put requires planning well before challenges arise. Common misconceptions include believing home modifications can wait, that family will “figure it out later,” or that independence is only affected by physical health.

This seminar examines what it actually takes to remain in your home over the long term. Topics include physical limitations, changing health, financial considerations, family dynamics, and the often-overlooked risk of social isolation. We will also discuss why having a clear “Plan B” matters - even for those committed to staying put.

Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of what to plan for, who may need to be involved, and how to make decisions based on observable realities rather than assumptions.