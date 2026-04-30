The Truckee River needs some love when it comes to trash buildup along its banks. The Trash and Cast event is a fun way to clean up the river.

Join us for our 5th Annual Truckee River Trash and Cast. Saturday is the event kick-off with a community river cleanup on the banks of the Truckee in Mustang. All are welcome at the cleanup, but you must participate to fish in the tournament.

Once the cleanup is over, swap out your long pants and work gloves for waders and fishing rods, and participate in the fishing tournament. Upon completion of the tournament Sunday afternoon, participants from both events will join at Ole’ Bridge Pub for a celebration ceremony.