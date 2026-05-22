The Village at Rancharrah, fondly known as “Reno’s backyard,” is excited to welcome the community back for its popular Village Summer Concert Series presented by Dolan Auto Group, now entering its fourth year. This cherished weekly event brings together hundreds of locals to enjoy warm evenings filled with live music, connection, and celebration in one of Reno-Tahoe’s most vibrant outdoor destinations. Beginning Wednesday, May 27th and running through Wednesday, September 2nd, friends, families and visitors alike can enjoy live music weekly in the Village courtyard from 5:30 to 8:30 PM.

This free weekly event has become a beloved summer tradition in Reno, regularly drawing hundreds of attendees to the Village at Rancharrah. Guests are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs or a picnic blanket and settle in for an evening of live music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The concert series offers a mix of local and regional performances across diverse musical styles. Attendees can enjoy the music while grabbing a delicious meal, cool beverage or sweet treat from one of The Village’s many exceptional restaurants and eateries. Outside food and alcohol are not permitted. “As we approach our fourth year, we are proud to host an event that has become a staple for the Reno community,” said Kristin Rolling, Marketing Director and Event Organizer of Village at Rancharrah. “The Summer Concert Series is a perfect way to gather neighbors and visitors alike in a safe, vibrant environment that celebrates music and local culture.”

Additional details, including weekly band lineups and special event announcements, will be shared on the Village at Rancharrah website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

The 15-week music lineup includes:

Kyle Rea

The Jim Doyle Band featuring John Ramey

Beatles Flashback

Jonny Rolling and the Punches

EHA

Mighty Mike Schermer

Tim Snider

Rhythmia

Full Blast

Andersen Ackerman Band

The Copper Children

Jelly Bread

The Village at Rancharrah extends its sincere thanks to the generous sponsors who make this community tradition possible: Dolan Auto Group, Tolles, Town & Country Landscape, Devcon, Logic Commercial Real Estate, Swift Institute, Plenum Builders, Pinecrest Construction & Development, LP Insurance, Hyatt Place Reno

About Village at Rancharrah

The Village is your space to gather, indulge, create memories, and truly delight in the finer things in life. Whether you’re celebrating life’s biggest moments over food crafted by local culinary masters, searching for that perfect gift for a special someone, or letting the world melt away while immersing in a luxurious spa day, you’ll find yourself visiting us time and time again.