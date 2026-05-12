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Wine Dancing with DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B. Dancin'

Wine Dancing with DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B. Dancin'

Time & Location
May 24, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Boots, wine, and a whole lotta dancing. Join us for Wine Dancing with DJ Jeremy McGuigan and Sara B Dancin’, inspired by their monthly Sunday afternoon Country Brunch line dancing events. Guests will enjoy delicious tasting flights!
While you sip and swirl, toe-tapping country tunes will fill the air and the dance floor will come alive. Don’t worry if you’re new to line dancing — demonstrations and expert guidance will be there to help you learn the coolest moves and steps.
We want to give a massive shoutout to Highlands 41 for being our wine sponsor for the afternoon!
Grab your friends, grab a glass, and hit the dance floor!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/wine-dancing-with-dj-jeremy-mcguigan-sara-b-dancin-4

Reno Public Market
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com