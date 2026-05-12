Time & Location

May 24, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Boots, wine, and a whole lotta dancing. Join us for Wine Dancing with DJ Jeremy McGuigan and Sara B Dancin’, inspired by their monthly Sunday afternoon Country Brunch line dancing events. Guests will enjoy delicious tasting flights!

While you sip and swirl, toe-tapping country tunes will fill the air and the dance floor will come alive. Don’t worry if you’re new to line dancing — demonstrations and expert guidance will be there to help you learn the coolest moves and steps.

We want to give a massive shoutout to Highlands 41 for being our wine sponsor for the afternoon!

Grab your friends, grab a glass, and hit the dance floor!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/wine-dancing-with-dj-jeremy-mcguigan-sara-b-dancin-4