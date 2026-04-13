All Weather Considered: Apr. 13, 2026

Today, we will be experiencing cooler-than-average temperatures. High today in Reno will be around 57 with cloudy skies. There’s about a 65% chance of precipitation in Mineral and Mono Counties. There will also be isolated showers in the Tahoe Basin, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley. Snow levels are starting above 6,000 ft with an expected accumulation of roughly two inches.

Tomorrow we’ll have a break from the storms with a high of 63 degrees in Reno. On Wednesday, a cold front will move through Nevada, dropping our temperature and bringing more precipitation.