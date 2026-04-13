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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 13, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:11 PM PDT

Today, we will be experiencing cooler-than-average temperatures. High today in Reno will be around 57 with cloudy skies. There’s about a 65% chance of precipitation in Mineral and Mono Counties. There will also be isolated showers in the Tahoe Basin, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley. Snow levels are starting above 6,000 ft with an expected accumulation of roughly two inches.

Tomorrow we’ll have a break from the storms with a high of 63 degrees in Reno. On Wednesday, a cold front will move through Nevada, dropping our temperature and bringing more precipitation.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.