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Paid parking program at Zephyr Cove supports schools, cleanup efforts

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:20 PM PDT
Zephyr Cove Elementary.
Katy Jo Caringer
Zephyr Cove Elementary.

Visitors heading to Zephyr Cove this summer should expect seasonal parking fees as Douglas County launches the third year of its Warrior Way paid parking program.

The program begins this weekend, with paid parking on Saturdays and Sundays through June 11. After that, fees will apply daily during the peak summer season.

County officials said the program is aimed at reducing congestion, improving public safety, and protecting the environment along the busy U.S. Highway 50 corridor near Zephyr Cove, one of Lake Tahoe’s most visited recreation areas.

Douglas County Community Services Director Brook Adie said the initiative also benefits local schools and community programs.

“We get volunteers from the parents’ groups and students who come and help clean the area and help manage parking throughout the season, and in turn, we’re able to split the revenue to support different programs,” Adie said.

According to the county, revenue generated from the program helps fund student activities, community cleanup efforts, and stewardship projects in the area.

Douglas County residents will continue to receive free parking access.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma