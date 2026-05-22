Paid parking program at Zephyr Cove supports schools, cleanup efforts

The program begins this weekend, with paid parking on Saturdays and Sundays through June 11. After that, fees will apply daily during the peak summer season.

County officials said the program is aimed at reducing congestion, improving public safety, and protecting the environment along the busy U.S. Highway 50 corridor near Zephyr Cove, one of Lake Tahoe’s most visited recreation areas.

Douglas County Community Services Director Brook Adie said the initiative also benefits local schools and community programs.

“We get volunteers from the parents’ groups and students who come and help clean the area and help manage parking throughout the season, and in turn, we’re able to split the revenue to support different programs,” Adie said.

According to the county, revenue generated from the program helps fund student activities, community cleanup efforts, and stewardship projects in the area.

Douglas County residents will continue to receive free parking access.

