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South Lake Tahoe town hall rallies support for ‘Roadless Rule’

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:06 PM PDT
On May 13, local advocates hosted a "DIY" public town hall, giving community members an opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed termination of the U.S. Forest Service's Roadless Rule. The 2001 rule, which was approved with bipartisan support, protects over 4 million acres of California forests from unnecessary development.
Courtesy of Mary Lunetta
On May 13, local advocates hosted a "DIY" public town hall, giving community members an opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed termination of the U.S. Forest Service's Roadless Rule. The 2001 rule, which was approved with bipartisan support, protects over 4 million acres of California forests from unnecessary development.

A community forum in South Lake Tahoe was held May 13th in defense of the "Roadless Rule." The Trump Administration is seeking to repeal the measure, which was approved in 2001.

Around 80 people attended the event at Lake Tahoe Community College in defense of a rule that protects millions of acres in national forests. It prohibits the construction of new roads, commercial logging and mining with limited exceptions.

Repealing the rule would open up 45 million acres nationwide to potential development projects.

Several areas of forest service land in Lake Tahoe are protected under this rule. These areas include zones around Zephyr Cove, Rubicon Bay and the Mount Rose Wilderness area.

“They're unlikely to have any sort of public town halls as a result of their proposal to rescind the rule. And so we're taking it upon ourselves to create opportunities for the community and diverse voices to come together and let their voices be heard about this proposal to rescind the rule,” said Mary Lunetta, national conservation strategist for the Sierra Club.

Lunetta said that without this rule, these areas would likely face increased wildfire risk due to new road construction, negative impacts on water quality caused by erosion, and the loss of wildlife habitats and biodiversity.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma