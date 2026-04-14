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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 14, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:15 AM PDT

Spring is back for today. Reno’s high will be around 64 degrees with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow will be around 62 degrees, as a wind advisory goes into effect. Precipitation will start in far northern Nevada early Wednesday morning.

Going into Thursday morning, Elko County, central Nevada and the Reno area could see some snow. By around 4 p.m., White Pine County will see the last of the precipitation before this system moves out. Allowing Friday to warm up.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.