All Weather Considered: Apr. 14, 2026

Spring is back for today. Reno’s high will be around 64 degrees with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow will be around 62 degrees, as a wind advisory goes into effect. Precipitation will start in far northern Nevada early Wednesday morning.

Going into Thursday morning, Elko County, central Nevada and the Reno area could see some snow. By around 4 p.m., White Pine County will see the last of the precipitation before this system moves out. Allowing Friday to warm up.