© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

How North Carolina prepares for hurricane season

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

Hurricane season began Monday.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with William Ray, the North Carolina director of emergency management, about his state’s preparedness this year following widespread damage from Hurricane Helene in 2024.

This year’s hurricane season begins with concerns that there are staffing issues at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency that President Trump has targeted for overhaul. We also spoke with acting administrator of FEMA Bob Fenton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom