Hegseth blocked 2 Black and 2 female soldiers from promotions

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value. Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.
Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media. KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.