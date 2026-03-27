© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

Leqaa Kordia is free now, after a year in ICE detention

NPR | By Matt Ozug,
William Troop
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM PDT

In her own words, we hear from a young Palestinian woman from Paterson, N.J., who was released from ICE detention in Texas. She had been held for over a year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. Headlines
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.