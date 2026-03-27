Leqaa Kordia is free now, after a year in ICE detention

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value. Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.
Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media. KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.