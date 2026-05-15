The Eurovision Song Contest reaches its grand final with pop and protests

VIENNA — The final of the Eurovision Song Contest arrives Saturday, with tight security and rainy weather failing to dent the enthusiasm of fans, or the opposition of critics who think Israel shouldn't be invited to the party.

After a week's buildup, acts from 25 countries will take to the stage at the Wiener Stadthalle arena in Vienna to battle for the continent's pop crown. Millions of viewers around the world will cast judgment on a fiery Finnish violinist, a Moldovan folk rapper, a Serbian metal band and many more at Eurovision's 70th anniversary event.

The campy, colorful contest has been likened to the World Cup with songs instead of soccer. And like global sports, it often becomes entangled in politics. The contest has been clouded for a third year by calls for Israel to be excluded over its conflicts in Gaza and elsewhere, with five longtime participants — Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia — boycotting in protest.

Finnish favorites fan the flames

Newcomers looking to grasp the essence of Eurovision and its interplay of pop and politics should look no further than two of the fan favorites to emerge during a week that saw two semifinals ahead of the grand finale.

Rapper Satoshi's "Viva, Moldova" combines "a stunning high energy performance with a subtle pro-European political message," from a country moving toward the European Union after decades in Moscow's orbit, said Eurovision historian Dean Vuletic. Greek artist Akylas' song "Ferto," or "Bring It," provides a playful take on conspicuous consumption in a country still scarred by the economic wounds of the 2008 financial crisis.

Martin Meissner / AP / AP Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen from Finland perform the song "Liekinheitin" during the first semifinal of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Both are likely to score highly with viewers, though national juries, which tend to be more impressed by technical excellence, may be less impressed. Winners are chosen by a mix of votes from the two, translated into points by a system confusing even to Eurovision fans. The act with the most points wins, and their country gets to host the competition next year.

Finland is the favorite in betting odds with "Liekinheitin," or "Flamethrower," a fiery duet between the singing of pop star Pete Parkkonen and the fiddling of classical violinist Linda Lampenius.

But Eurovision often produces surprises.

"Eurovision has never really been a contest for big stars. It's largely been a contest for underdogs," Vuletic said. "People like to see the underdog on stage. They like to the artist-in-the-making on stage or an artist from a smaller, poorer country on stage."

A wild card would be a win by Australia, a Eurovision participant since 2015, which has sent established star Delta Goodrem. Her slick midtempo ballad "Eclipse" — and a bravura performance that sees her raised into the air above a glittery piano — has been rising up the betting odds. A European country would likely host for Australia next year if she wins.

Protests express opposition to Israel

Israeli competitor Noam Bettan has been warmly received in the auditorium, though four protesters were ejected after trying to interrupt his performance during Tuesday's semifinal.

Street protests opposing Israel's inclusion over the conduct of its war against Hamas in Gaza have been smaller in Vienna than at the 2024 contest in Malmo, Sweden and last year's event in Basel, Switzerland.

A demonstration against Israel's participation is planned ahead of Saturday's final, and pro-Palestinian groups staged an outdoor concert on Friday under the banner "No stage for genocide."

"Inviting Israel on such a beautiful stage as the Eurovision Song Contest stage is an affront to all the people who believe in humanity, who believe in love and togetherness," said Congolese-Austrian artist Patrick Bongola, one of the organizers. He said the concert aimed to "show the world that not all Austrians are happy with this decision."

The five-nation boycott is a revenue and viewership blow to an event that organizers say was watched by 166 million people around the world last year. This year's field of 35 contestants is the smallest since 2003.

Still, Eurovision is eyeing expansion, with a spinoff Eurovision Song Contest Asia due to take place in Bangkok in November.

Vuletic says political controversy is nothing new. The first Eurovision boycott was in 1969 — ironically, by Austria, which refused to send a delegation to Spain under dictator Francisco Franco.

"We've seen very politicized editions of the contest in the recent past," Vuletic said, including the 2009 contest in Russia, Azerbaijan's turn as host in 2012 and the 2024 competition in Sweden, marred by protests and the expulsion of a competitor for allegedly threatening a female camera operator.

"All of them were very much mired in political controversy, yet Eurovision continues," he said.

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