Coonhound Breaks The Record For Dogs' Longest Ears

Published September 27, 2021 at 3:05 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Paige Olsen knew that her black and tan coonhound had what she calls extravagantly long ears. So during lockdown, she decided to measure them. Each ear is a little more than 13 inches long, which makes her dog a Guinness World Record holder for the longest ears on any living dog. Olsen says Lou's giant ears don't cause any issues, and in fact, she gets a lot of compliments. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.