© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR Spring Fund Drive: 100% Independent, 100% Community Funded 🌷
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward. We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported. 🌱
Plus, your donation will go twice as far thanks to a generous $60,000 matching grant from the Greg Nelson Trust and other KUNR supporters. 🩷
Start a $20 monthly donation today ➡️

This week's Short Wave news roundup

NPR | By Nathan Rott,
Emily KwongAilsa Chang
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:03 PM PDT

NPR's Short Wave team talks about a wildflower's ability to adapt to climate change, the grooming habits of birds, and the social lives of sharks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott
Emily Kwong
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang