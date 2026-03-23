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The secret weapon in 'Project Hail Mary' is Ryan Gosling's star power

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT

Ryan Gosling stars in a big-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's science-fiction novel Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello