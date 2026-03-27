Meet the Democratic candidates for Nevada’s Attorney General
The June Primary is less than three months away. This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, focuses on the Democratic race for attorney general. Two current elected officials – Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro – want to advance to the general election to become the state’s top law enforcement officer, but only one candidate can. Listen to the show to learn about their policy priorities.