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Nevada State Government
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Meet the Democratic candidates for Nevada’s Attorney General

By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:24 AM PDT
Zach Conine (left) and Nicole Cannizzaro are the two Democratic candidates for Nevada Attorney General in the 2026 June Primary.
Headshots courtesy of Zach Conine and Nicole Cannizzaro
Zach Conine (left) and Nicole Cannizzaro are the two Democratic candidates for Nevada Attorney General in the 2026 June Primary.

The June Primary is less than three months away. This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, focuses on the Democratic race for attorney general. Two current elected officials – Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro – want to advance to the general election to become the state’s top law enforcement officer, but only one candidate can. Listen to the show to learn about their policy priorities.

Tags
2026 Election 2026 electionNevada Attorney General
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.