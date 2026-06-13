Fresh Air Weekend: 'The Book of Mormon' at 15; Clarke Peters on 'The Boroughs'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

As The Book of Mormon turns 15, its original stars pop in to say "Hello!": Fifteen years after The Book of Mormon made its Broadway debut, original cast members Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad once again took the stage as Mormon missionaries — this time at the 2026 Tony Awards.

The Wire actor Clarke Peters explains why he couldn't say no to The Boroughs: "He's the guy I want to be when I grow up," Peters says of his Wire character, Lester Freamon. In The Boroughs, Peters plays a member of a retirement community that's plagued by mysterious forces.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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