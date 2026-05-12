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Anthony Crawford with Savana Lee in Concert

Anthony Crawford with Savana Lee in Concert

A night with Anthony Crawford- Front man for Neil Young, major collaborator with Steve Winwood, Dwight Yoakam, Vince Gill and others, earning multiple gold and platinum records.

Top-shelf multi-instrumentalist, four decades of perfectly filling the bill for any and all collabs such as The Shocking Pinks, The Continentals, The Electric and The International Harvesters.
Anthony's following spans the globe and over 400 of his songs have been recorded by top shelf artists. Those who know, know.

Touring now with Savana Lee, they're playing top festivals and venues this year and just earned The Josie Duo of the Year (Americana) award.
Join us for a time capsule of Anthony's favorite compositions and stories.

Set in Reno's gem of a Listening room tucked away in an unassuming little music shop, you'll be in for a special time!

Mountain Music Parlor
30.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mountain Music Parlor
775843-5500
mountainmusicparlorreno@gmail.com
https://www.mountainmusicparlor.com

Artist Group Info

Anthony Crawford
https://anthonycrawford.com/bio
Mountain Music Parlor
735 S. Center St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775/843-5500
mountainmusicparlorreno@gmail.com
https://www.mountainmusicparlor.com