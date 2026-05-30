Time & Location

Jun 12, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

In a scene so often dominated by technology and gimmicks, Reno, Nevada's Arizona Jones prefers to do it the old fashioned way – live and personal. And when they put their rockin' spin on classic R&B hits from the 60's and 70's, you never know who'll be singing louder, the audience or the band. Expect the greatest grooves from legends like Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross to carry you deep into the night. Don't forget your dancing shoes! Free and open to everyone!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/arizona-jones-live-at-reno-public-market-8