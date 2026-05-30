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Arizona Jones LIVE at Reno Public Market

Arizona Jones LIVE at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jun 12, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
In a scene so often dominated by technology and gimmicks, Reno, Nevada's Arizona Jones prefers to do it the old fashioned way – live and personal. And when they put their rockin' spin on classic R&B hits from the 60's and 70's, you never know who'll be singing louder, the audience or the band. Expect the greatest grooves from legends like Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross to carry you deep into the night. Don't forget your dancing shoes! Free and open to everyone!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/arizona-jones-live-at-reno-public-market-8

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com