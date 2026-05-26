Cycling Connections Screening to Be Held at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jun 01, 2026, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Community members, cycling advocates, city leaders, and residents are invited to a free exclusive screening of Cycling Connections: The Making of the Biggest Little Bike Network, Part I on Monday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Reno Public Market.

Created by University of Nevada, Reno filmmaker Richard Bednarski, the new multi-part documentary series explores the long and often difficult journey toward building a safer, more connected bicycle network throughout Reno. The film honors the advocates, public officials, planners, and community members who helped transform years of stalled projects and failed bike lane efforts into what is now the city’s most ambitious active transportation initiative to date.

The Biggest Little Bike Network aims to connect Midtown, Downtown, the University of Nevada, Reno campus, and east and west Reno through a cohesive system of safer bicycle infrastructure. Portions of the network are already complete, with major construction expected to begin this year.

The screening will be followed by a special guest panel discussion featuring:

-Kerrie Koski, Reno City Engineer

-Sara Going, RTC Project Manager

-Richard Bednarski, Filmmaker

The evening will celebrate the progress that has been made while emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum for safe, sustainable, and connected transportation throughout the region.

The event is organized by the Nevada Bicycle Coalition, Nevada’s statewide bicycle safety advocacy organization. Attendees are encouraged to make a suggested $10 donation through the Nevada Bicycle Coalition website. Proceeds will support future community celebrations and local bicycle documentary projects.

The event is sponsored by Reno City Councilman Devon Reese, The Sierra Nevada Ally, and Reno Public Market. For more information, visit renopublicmarket.com

YouTube Preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZgZIfhYbpk

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/cycling-connections-screening-to-be-held-at-reno-public-market

