Time & Location

Jun 06, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The highly anticipated Greg Golden Band is set to bring their signature blend of rock, blues, and Americana at the Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, in Midtown Reno.

Known for their high-energy performances and soulful tunes, the Greg Golden Band promises an electrifying night for music lovers in the heart of Reno. This classic rock band has many years of experience touring and playing…Greg Golden lead guitar/vocals, Joe Retta vocals, Jeff Montgomery guitar/vocals, David Strelz bass, vocals and Boris Tavcar drums. Greg Golden is the owner and founder of Bizarre Guitar in Reno, NV. Earlier this year they released an album produced by Frank Hannon of TESLA.

One of the songs off the album was recently voted as a top 20 new release by U.S. bands by Galaxia Radio in Europe for 2015. The band has another song that has accrued over 3.6 Million views on YouTube. The second album “Storytellers, Vol. 1” is available now. The Greg Golden Band has backed up TESLA, Jake E. Lee, Eddie Money, Sebastian Bach, Y&T, Frank Hannon Band, L.A. Guns, Jeff Keith (TESLA), Gary Hoey, Puddle of Mud, Great White, .38 Special and other noted rock and roll bands.With a deep love for storytelling through music and a reputation for putting on one of the best live shows around, the band has earned a dedicated fanbase and continues to grow their reach across the country.

Event Link- https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/greg-golden-band-live-at-reno-public-market-3

