Jake's Garage 5.0 LIVE at Reno Public Market!
Jake's Garage 5.0 LIVE at Reno Public Market!
Jun 26, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
Jake's Garage 5.0 will rock the night away as they play all the favorites from the 70s, 80s and today! Jakes Garage is Reno's party band who have played at events such as the Nugget Rib Cook Off, The Eldorado Wing Fest and other venues throughout the Reno and Tahoe area. The concert is free and suitable for all ages!
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/jakes-garage-5-0-live-at-rpm
Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com