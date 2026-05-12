Keep Memory Alive's Summer Rodeo

Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Rodeo rides back into Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 27, taking over Shakespeare Ranch, a private Lake Tahoe estate, for an unforgettable day and night of high-energy fun, incredible food and meaningful impact in the fight against brain disease across Nevada. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The festivities kick off with a full-throttle rodeo packed with bulls, bucks and barrel racing, alongside a classic BBQ, live music, dancing, kids’ activities, and refreshing summer cocktails. Guests can also bid big during the live and silent auctions, all in support of a powerful cause.

As the sun sets, the experience levels up with an elevated, multi-course dinner by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, perfectly paired with craft cocktails and fine wines. The night continues with a lively performance from Yachtley Crew, bringing the ultimate yacht rock soundtrack.

Tickets are $3,000 per adult and $250 per child (14 and younger). Children four and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Proceeds support Cleveland Clinic Nevada to find, fund, and facilitate the most effective and innovative research, treatment, and educational support programming for patients and their families affected by brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis across Nevada.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, call (702) 263-9797 or visit keepmemoryalive.org/rodeo. Follow on social @clevelandclinicnevada.