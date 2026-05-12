Mark Wellman Adventure Day & Disability Expo

A variety of adaptive sports will be featured at the annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day & Abilities Expo, when people with disabilities and their friends and families are invited to try out hand-cycling, kayaking, and rock climbing through the use of a broad range of adaptive equipment.

The event’s namesake, Mark Wellman, is a two-time Paralympian and nationally acclaimed author, filmmaker, and motivational speaker. He is best known for his ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, marking the first ascent of the cliff by a paraplegic. Wellman will be on hand to share his passion for the outdoors and assist participants with scaling a portable climbing wall. Those who want to test-drive an adaptive cycle can do so with help from experienced cyclists. There will also be a kayak station staffed with very experienced and knowledgeable community volunteers.

In addition to recreational opportunities, there will be an Abilities Expo, with a variety of organizations offering information and resources for people with disabilities.