Mini-Mart Art + Print Fest

Please join us on May 23, 2026 for the annual Mini-Mart, featuring artists working in print, zines, and DIY publishing. In addition to an art market, music will be provided by KWNK Community Radio DJs, there will be readings by local poets and authors, a DIY Darkroom Open House, open galleries and exhibition reception, mutual aid info sharing, hands-on demos with Laika Press, food from Silver State Pie Co and Bibo Freddo, & more!

Participating locations include The Holland Project, Laika Press, The Radical Cat, and Tooti Frooti, all within short walking distance from each other. Entry is FREE at all locations and we’ll be open 10am-3pm.