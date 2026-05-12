Movie Screening: The Voice of Hind Rajab
Movie Screening: The Voice of Hind Rajab
CodePink Reno and The Radical Cat are extremely proud to be screening the Oscar nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab - a powerful and devastating film that bears witness to the life and death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child killed in Gaza waiting to be rescued while trapped under IOF fire. Films like this are an essential act of remembrance and resistance. Join us as we gather to witness and reflect on her story and the genocide in Gaza. Please RSVP for this screening as seating is limited.
2590 Orovada St
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
CodePink Reno
codepinkreno@proton.me
2590 Orovada St
2590 Orovada StReno, Nevada 89512
codepinkreno@proton.me