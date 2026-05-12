Movie Screening: The Voice of Hind Rajab

CodePink Reno and The Radical Cat are extremely proud to be screening the Oscar nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab - a powerful and devastating film that bears witness to the life and death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child killed in Gaza waiting to be rescued while trapped under IOF fire. Films like this are an essential act of remembrance and resistance. Join us as we gather to witness and reflect on her story and the genocide in Gaza. Please RSVP for this screening as seating is limited.