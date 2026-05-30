RnB Bingo with Mo Ayala at Reno Public Market
RnB Bingo with Mo Ayala at Reno Public Market
Big competition. Throwback beats. Bingo.
The ultimate midweek vibe! Join us Wednesday's from 6-9pm at the Reno Public Market for a night where BINGO meets the classic sounds of 90’s & Classic RnB music. In the Mixx 6-7pm, BINGO 7-9pm! Feel the nostalgia as you play for dope prizes while vibing to your favorite throwback hits! Everybody’s welcome, 2 Full Bars, shopping + yummy eats & treats from over 13 delicious local food vendors.
“Bingo With Mo” Hosted by Mo Ayala.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events
Reno Public Market
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com