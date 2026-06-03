SendCutSend Hiring Event

SendCutSend, a Reno-based rapid custom manufacturing company, will host two on-site hiring events in June as it continues to expand its local workforce and operations.

The company is hiring for a variety of roles across production, finishing, shipping and quality. Applicants of all experience levels are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to meet the team, learn about available positions and interview on the spot.

The parts that leave SendCutSend's Reno floor support robotics, aerospace, distribution, agriculture, rocketry, and prototypes coming out of some of the country's most ambitious companies. With more than 500 employees and a new Reno facility on the way, the company is looking for motivated people who want to help build the future of American manufacturing.